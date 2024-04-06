Watch: Maine police officer narrowly avoids falling snow-weighted tree
The National Weather Service in Gray said their office passed 17.4 inches of snow on Thursday. Storm spotters in Sanford reported 15 inches of snow fell across the city.
SANFORD, Maine — A police officer narrowly escaped being hit by a falling tree in Maine during heavy snowfall.
As the Sanford officer approached a bend, a burst of snow suddenly buried the car, and the dashboard camera recorded the dramatic moment. The windshield cleared to reveal a tree had fallen directly in front of the patrol car.
"There is still a lot of snow in the trees," the Sanford Police Department said. "Travel is risky. This officer just missed a falling tree while on patrol. Please avoid travel if possible."
A strong coastal storm made for a washout during the first half of the weekend with a steady drumbeat of heavy rain and gusty winds across the Northeast’s Interstate 95 corridor while heavy snow piled up in New England.
The National Weather Service in Gray said their office passed 17.4 inches of snow on Thursday. Storm spotters in Sanford reported 15 inches of snow fell across the city.