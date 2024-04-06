Watch: Maine police officer narrowly avoids falling snow-weighted tree

SANFORD, Maine — A police officer narrowly escaped being hit by a falling tree in Maine during heavy snowfall.

As the Sanford officer approached a bend, a burst of snow suddenly buried the car, and the dashboard camera recorded the dramatic moment. The windshield cleared to reveal a tree had fallen directly in front of the patrol car.

"There is still a lot of snow in the trees," the Sanford Police Department said. "Travel is risky. This officer just missed a falling tree while on patrol. Please avoid travel if possible."

A strong coastal storm made for a washout during the first half of the weekend with a steady drumbeat of heavy rain and gusty winds across the Northeast ’s Interstate 95 corridor while heavy snow piled up in New England .

The National Weather Service in Gray said their office passed 17.4 inches of snow on Thursday. Storm spotters in Sanford reported 15 inches of snow fell across the city.