Watch: Russian tanker sinks in storm, spilling oil into Kerch Strait

A heavy storm Sunday damaged two Russian tankers carrying thousands of barrels of oil and caused an unknown amount to spill into the sea, according to reports from Reuters.

Video taken from the command bridge of one of the ships shows part of one vessel sinking in the Kerch Strait, which is between Russia and the annexed territory of Crimea.

According to Russian state media sources cited by Reuters, the two tankers were carrying some 62,000 barrels of oil. Russian officials said they are still trying to determine exactly how much oil has spilled.

Reuters reported that Russia's emergency ministry said one crew member was killed and 25 others were rescued.

Kremlin officials said the government is working to mitigate the impact of the spill, according to state news agencies cited by Reuters.