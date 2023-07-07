Bridges crumble as intense rains, volcanic activity triggers lahar that swallows parts of Indonesia

LUMAJANG REGENCY, Indonesia – Raging muddy floodwaters from apparent lahars have destroyed Indonesian villages, and damage assessments are beginning to mount Friday.

A number of areas in Lumajang Regency in the East Java province of Indonesia were affected by recent heavy rains. In addition, nearby Mount Semeru has been undergoing ongoing volcanic activity over the past week, according to the Global Volcanism Program with the Smithsonian Institute National Museum of Natural History.

"Cold lava" floods – also known as lahars – off Mount Semeru were reported in several areas causing widespread damage and bridges to crumble. Lahars occur when volcanic debris mixes with heavy rains or melted ice to send torrents of mud and debris down river.

Among the damage reported, government officials said the bridge connecting Malang and Lumajang was cut off Friday morning. The worst landslide occurred in Sumberwuluh Village, in the Candipuro District.

The flow into the Regoyo River was still causing floodwaters to rise Friday morning, and villages were at a standstill until the intense rainfall passed so cleanup and damage assessments could begin.

Heri Kurniawan, head of the Bina Marga Division of DPUTR for Lumajang Regency, said that his staff was still collecting information on damages. Much of the destruction is still unknown due to the rising floodwaters.

"We and the team are still traveling around, monitoring. We are also waiting for reports from other teams," he said in a text message to local officials. "In the meantime, we are installing warning signs. We are conducting an assessment. We will make sure first."

Google Translate was used to translate news releases from Resmi Pemerintah Kabupaten Lumajang, an Indonesian government agency.