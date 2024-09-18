Before-and-after images reveal destruction in central Europe after deadly flooding

Newly released satellite imagery shows the devastation caused by flooding in central Europe over the past week.

Poland, Romania, Austria and the Czech Republic have reported several deaths and mass destruction to towns as rivers flood from extensive rainfall.

According to Reuters, at least 23 people have died from the flooding across Europe. Four deaths have been reported in the Czech Republic. Seven people were killed in Romania and in Poland. Five people are dead in Austria.

Images from Maxar Technologies show the flooding damage in Stronie Śląskie, a town in Klodzko County, Poland. On Sunday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Klodzko County was the hardest-hit area of the country, according to Reuters.

In the images, roads are washed away, flooding still plagues the town, and mud cakes the ground where floodwaters have receded.

In more before and afters from Maxar Technologies, homes and fields are also seen damaged by floodwaters from the Biala Ladecka River in a different part of the town.

Before-and-after images from Glucholazy, Poland, show similar sights.

The first image from February 2019 shows a river flowing under a bridge through the town. In the after image, remnants of that bridge can be seen along the flooded river.

Buildings damaged by floodwaters, debris and mud are also visible. The bridge in the town was washed away on Sunday, according to Reuters.

A closer photo shows more damage to homes and fields in Glucholazy.

More images from Maxar Technologies show the devastation to parts of the Czech Republic as well.

Over the weekend, thousands of people were evacuated in the Czech Republic because of flooding, according to Reuters.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

In Mikulovice, Czech Republic, floodwaters from the river breached the town, flooding homes and buildings, according to satellite images from Maxar Technologies.

In the town of Ostrava, dozens of buildings and fields can be seen underwater. Satellite images from Kravare, Czech Republic, also show hundreds of homes and businesses inundated by floodwaters.

According to Reuters, water levels in the Czech Republic on Wednesday were mostly receding, but rivers were still peaking in some parts of the country.