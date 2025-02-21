Pennsylvania driver survives near-fatal strike after flying ice shatters windshield: 'Had angels with me'

HAMBURG, Pa. – A Pennsylvania driver is counting his blessings after a chunk of ice dislodged from a passing semi and shattered his windshield in a terrifying brush with death.

It was just another Monday afternoon for Pocono Pines electrician Josh Keating, who was traveling from Pottsville to Allentown for a job when the impact occurred.

The heart-stopping moment happened on eastbound Interstate 78 near Hamburg when a large piece of ice launched from a UPS tractor-trailer heading in the opposite direction, according to Keating.

"Next thing I know, out of nowhere, I saw a split second, and then all I heard was a crash and bang, and my windshield came in," he said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Dashcameras inside and outside of Keating's company service vehicle captured the ordeal. He said the suddenness of the event left him momentarily disoriented.

"I kind of blacked out there. My adrenaline was through the roof," he said, explaining that his blood pressure spiked significantly.

HOW AN ALABAMA WOMAN INVENTED THE WINDSHIELD WIPER

Fortunately, Keating managed to safely pull over and escaped with minor cuts and bruises to his hands, which he instinctively raised to shield himself from the shattered glass.

"I definitely had angels with me," he said, acknowledging the near-fatal nature of the accident.

REMOVING ICE FROM YOUR WINDSHIELD CAN BE EASY - IF YOU DO IT THE RIGHT WAY

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed to FOX Weather that an investigation remains active into the cause of the crash. They will release information regarding any potential charges when and if they are filed.

According to state statutes, Pennsylvania drivers are legally obligated to clear snow and ice from their vehicles within 24 hours of a snowfall. Failure to do so can result in fines ranging from $200 to $1,500, especially if the dislodged ice results in injury or death. Windows obstructed by snow or ice are also illegal.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Keating has now become a vocal advocate for road safety. He urges all drivers, especially those operating commercial vehicles, to take the time to properly clear their vehicles before hitting the road.

"I've been telling people to just take that extra time, that extra few minutes, and make sure to clean off their vehicles," he said. "Because in the end, everybody's just getting from Point A to Point B and then back home again. This will help people like me and everybody else just get back home safely."