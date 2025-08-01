Search
Extreme Weather
See It: Flash flooding across New York City causes mayhem on subways

Water could be seen cascading onto a Metro North train on one of Grand Central's 44 platforms. Straphangers in Brooklyn were forced to climb along fencing to avoid wading through murky water that had seeped into the 7th Avenue station.

By Julian Atienza
NEW YORK – The largest mass transit system in the country was swamped by flash flooding as water poured into New York City's subway system and Grand Central Terminal, causing a travel nightmare for commuters Thursday.

The messy commute across the Big Apple and much of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic was brought on by heavy rain from severe thunderstorms, which prompted New York Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a State of Emergency.

Flooding in New York City Subways

Water could be seen cascading onto a Metro North train on one of Grand Central's 44 platforms, the most in the country.

The view from inside the cab made it look like the train was parked under a waterfall.

DEADLY FLASH FLOODING SWAMPS I-95 CORRIDOR, PROMPTING WATER RESCUES AND STATES OF EMERGENCY

Meanwhile, straphangers in Brooklyn were forced to climb along fencing to avoid wading through murky water that had seeped into the 7th Avenue station.

  • NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JULY 31: Torrential rain caused flooding in several New York City subway stations, particularly affecting parts of the 6 line in New York City, United States, on July 31, 2025.
    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JULY 31: Torrential rain caused flooding in several New York City subway stations, particularly affecting parts of the 6 line in New York City, United States, on July 31, 2025.  ((Photo by Selcuk Acar /Anadolu via Getty Images))

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JULY 31: Torrential rain caused flooding in several New York City subway stations, particularly affecting parts of the 6 line in New York City, United States, on July 31, 2025.  ((Photo by Selcuk Acar /Anadolu via Getty Images))

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JULY 31: Torrential rain caused flooding in several New York City subway stations, particularly affecting parts of the 6 line in New York City, United States, on July 31, 2025. ((Photo by Selcuk Acar /Anadolu via Getty Images))

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JULY 31: Torrential rain caused flooding in several New York City subway stations, particularly affecting parts of the 6 line in New York City, United States, on July 31, 2025.  ((Photo by Selcuk Acar /Anadolu via Getty Images))

Water even poured inside subway cars on the 6 line, sending riders to the exits.

The floodwaters caused delays for millions of commuters who tried to head home and avoid the worst of the rain.

Brooklyn's Prospect Park recorded 2.49 inches of rain Thursday. Bayside, Queens recorded 6.35 inches.

The Long Island Railroad, which stops at Grand Central, was partially suspended due to flooding. Video out of Queens showed firefighters assisting some passengers out of a train that was halted due to the severe weather.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) said it suspended traffic in both directions on the Port Washington Branch due to flooding east of Flushing Main Street.

Delays spilled into Friday morning as crews worked to repair damage caused by Thursday's storm, the MTA said.

The MTA says it served roughly 3.4 million riders daily in 2024.

