Extreme Weather
Published

Myrtle Beach residents dodge flames while fleeing wildfire: 'What if we can't get out?'

Video recorded by Gabby, an evacuee who asked to be identified by her first name only, shows the harrowing moments when residents were told to evacuate. Trees were burning around them as they made their way to safety.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
Video shows flames around South Carolina residents fleeing wildfire

Residents of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, captured this harrowing video while evacuating from the Carolina Forest Fire on March 2.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Over the weekend, South Carolina residents fled quickly-moving wildfires, driving incredibly close to the flames to get to safety, a video from a Myrtle Beach fire survivor shows. 

Multiple large wildfires prompted South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to issue a state of emergency as fires burned across the state, including in Horry County, where a wildfire was burning in the Carolina Forest area.

SOUTH CAROLINA WILDFIRES FORCE RESIDENTS TO FLEE HOMES AS BLAZES ERUPT ALONG EASTERN SEABOARD

Video recorded by Gabby, who asked to be identified by her first name only, shows the harrowing moments when residents were told to evacuate. Trees were burning around them as they made their way to safety. 

Trees and brush on fire in Horry County, South Carolina on March 2, 2025.

Trees and brush on fire in Horry County, South Carolina on March 2, 2025. 

"What if we can’t get out?" Gabby said anxiously in the video.

The couple made it out safely, and Gabby said her boyfriend's home was spared from the flames. However, neighboring homes sustained heat damage from the fire. 

After returning home on Sunday to gather their belongings, they left again because of the air quality. 

Wildfires in Carolinas fueled by dry conditions, gusty winds

Wildfires have forced evacuations across the Carolinas as the threat for new fires remains high with gusting winds and dry conditions. FOX New Multimedia Reporter Chelsea Torres reports from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where residents saw flames close to their homes over the weekend. 

An Air Quality Alert was implemented for Horry County on Monday until further notice due to fine particulates from the wildfire ash and smoke. 

According to the FOX Forecast Center, low humidity, gusty winds, and dry vegetation increased the danger of fires spreading out of control over the weekend.

