Myrtle Beach residents dodge flames while fleeing wildfire: 'What if we can't get out?'

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Over the weekend, South Carolina residents fled quickly-moving wildfires, driving incredibly close to the flames to get to safety, a video from a Myrtle Beach fire survivor shows.

Multiple large wildfires prompted South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to issue a state of emergency as fires burned across the state, including in Horry County, where a wildfire was burning in the Carolina Forest area.

Video recorded by Gabby, who asked to be identified by her first name only, shows the harrowing moments when residents were told to evacuate. Trees were burning around them as they made their way to safety.

"What if we can’t get out?" Gabby said anxiously in the video.

The couple made it out safely, and Gabby said her boyfriend's home was spared from the flames. However, neighboring homes sustained heat damage from the fire.

After returning home on Sunday to gather their belongings, they left again because of the air quality.

An Air Quality Alert was implemented for Horry County on Monday until further notice due to fine particulates from the wildfire ash and smoke.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, low humidity, gusty winds, and dry vegetation increased the danger of fires spreading out of control over the weekend.