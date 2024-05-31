Watch: Gas station canopy soars through sky as terrifying tornadoes strike southern Missouri

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. – A motorcyclist in southern Missouri captured a dramatic video earlier this week showing the destructive power of tornadic winds as they tore apart a gas station canopy.

The tornado sirens blared while Michael Coon, Jr. was at the Anchor Convenience Store in Mountain View, adding to the intensity of the situation just after 5:30 p.m. CDT Sunday.

"I took video of the approaching tornado and then went inside the gas station," he said.

Video he posted to TikTok showed the moment the gas station canopy was ripped off by the powerful winds.

The National Weather Service office in Springfield confirmed Tuesday that a low-end EF-3 tornado struck Mountain View on Sunday, one of eight in southern Missouri.

Peak wind speeds reaching nearly 140 mph caused severe damage to three homes and a manufactured home in Mountain View. Additionally, multiple other outbuildings sustained heavy damage or were destroyed, and numerous trees were uprooted or snapped by the tornado. One person was reported injured.