Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: New Hampshire mountain known for 'world's worst weather' blasted with 103 mph wind gust caught on video

Just after 4 a.m., a wind gust of 103.6 mph was recorded at the top of Mount Washington.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Time-lapse footage from Tuesday morning shows near whiteout conditions on Mount Washington leading up to a 103 mph wind gust. Mount Washington is known for its snowy, windy and icy conditions, leading to the mountain receiving the title of "World's worst weather."

Watch: Insane winds topping 100 mph gust on New Hampshire's Mount Washington

Time-lapse footage from Tuesday morning shows near whiteout conditions on Mount Washington leading up to a 103 mph wind gust. Mount Washington is known for its snowy, windy and icy conditions, leading to the mountain receiving the title of "World's worst weather."

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H.– The summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire recorded a 100+ mph wind gust on Tuesday morning, caught live on camera. 

Just after 4 a.m., a wind gust of 103.6 mph was recorded at the top of Mount Washington. 

For reference, wind gusts of that strength are in line with that of a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale

While unusual for most places not experiencing an extreme weather event, it's just another day of the "world's worst weather" on Mount Washington. 

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF PEOPLE OBSERVING ‘WORLD’S WORST WEATHER’ ATOP NEW HAMPSHIRE'S MOUNT WASHINGTON

Near whiteout conditions present on mount Washington Tuesday morning.

Near whiteout conditions present on mount Washington Tuesday morning. 

(MountWashington.org / FOX Weather)

The title comes from Mount Washington's prominence, exposure and storm tracks, according to the Mount Washington Observatory

As the highest point in the Northeast at 6,288 feet, winds aren't slowed by ground friction, so they hit the mountain in full force. 

HOW MUCH WILL IT SNOW ACROSS AMERICA? EARLY FLAKE OUTLOOK FOR BREWING LA NIÑA WINTER

Mount Washington Observatory is notorious for experiencing some of the world's most extreme weather. Hurricane-force winds are a near-daily occurrence at this location, hitting as high as 142 mph on Friday. The forecast for this weekend suggests a significant intensification of these already fierce conditions. Mount Washington Observatory Meteorologist Francis Tarasiewicz joins FOX Weather to get a better understanding of what we can expect from this upcoming winter weather event.

FILE: Meteorologists battle near-daily hurricane-force wind gusts atop Mount Washington Observatory

Mount Washington Observatory is notorious for experiencing some of the world's most extreme weather. Hurricane-force winds are a near-daily occurrence at this location, hitting as high as 142 mph on Friday. The forecast for this weekend suggests a significant intensification of these already fierce conditions. Mount Washington Observatory Meteorologist Francis Tarasiewicz joins FOX Weather to get a better understanding of what we can expect from this upcoming winter weather event.

Severe storms often affect the mountain, bringing 100 mph winds and record precipitation at times, the observatory said. 

The time-lapse footage from Tuesday showed the near-whiteout conditions on the mountain's summit as the hours rolled on. 

At around 4 a.m., precipitation rolls in, laying water droplets on the camera lens. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Precipitation hits the camera atop Mount Washington during 100 mph winds.

Precipitation hits the camera atop Mount Washington during 100 mph winds. 

(MountWashington.org / FOX Weather)

While it's difficult to see wind gusts on a camera, visibility appeared to lighten up as the strong winds hit the mountain.

The observatory's forecast for Tuesday indicated snow accumulations for the day could reach between 1 and 3 inches. 

Wind gusts were forecast between 70-90 mph, with gusts up to 110. 

Tags
Loading...