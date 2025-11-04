Watch: New Hampshire mountain known for 'world's worst weather' blasted with 103 mph wind gust caught on video

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H.– The summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire recorded a 100+ mph wind gust on Tuesday morning, caught live on camera.

Just after 4 a.m., a wind gust of 103.6 mph was recorded at the top of Mount Washington.

For reference, wind gusts of that strength are in line with that of a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale.

While unusual for most places not experiencing an extreme weather event, it's just another day of the "world's worst weather" on Mount Washington.

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF PEOPLE OBSERVING ‘WORLD’S WORST WEATHER’ ATOP NEW HAMPSHIRE'S MOUNT WASHINGTON

The title comes from Mount Washington's prominence, exposure and storm tracks, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.

As the highest point in the Northeast at 6,288 feet, winds aren't slowed by ground friction, so they hit the mountain in full force.

HOW MUCH WILL IT SNOW ACROSS AMERICA? EARLY FLAKE OUTLOOK FOR BREWING LA NIÑA WINTER

Severe storms often affect the mountain, bringing 100 mph winds and record precipitation at times, the observatory said.

The time-lapse footage from Tuesday showed the near-whiteout conditions on the mountain's summit as the hours rolled on.

At around 4 a.m., precipitation rolls in, laying water droplets on the camera lens.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

While it's difficult to see wind gusts on a camera, visibility appeared to lighten up as the strong winds hit the mountain.

The observatory's forecast for Tuesday indicated snow accumulations for the day could reach between 1 and 3 inches.

Wind gusts were forecast between 70-90 mph, with gusts up to 110.