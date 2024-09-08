Search
California firefighters swarmed by hundreds of bees while fighting wildfire

Despite the hurdle, firefighters were able to contain the blaze to 1.6 acres in less than 15 minutes, the Modesto Fire Department said.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. Firefighters were met with an extra challenge Thursday while fighting a wildfire in Stanislaus County, California.

In a Facebook post, the Modesto Fire Department said while fighting a fire that was burning grass and bee boxes, firefighters were met with throngs of swarming bees.

Zoomed in photo of bees swarming a fire truck at the scene of a wildfire in Stanislaus County, California

Zoomed-in photo of bees swarming a fire truck at the scene of a wildfire in Stanislaus County, California.

(Modesto Fire Department/Facebook)

The fire department included photos of the bees on fire trucks at the fire scene.

In the photos, Modesto firefighters and firefighters from the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit can be seen fighting the blaze. 

Despite the hurdle, firefighters were able to contain the blaze to 1.6 acres in less than 15 minutes, the Modesto Fire Department said. 

