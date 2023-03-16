18-year-old dies while snowmobiling with friends in New York

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. – An 18-year-old was killed Tuesday after riding a snowmobile with his friends in upstate New York.

The Gloversville Police Department said they were called about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday to the area of New York State Route 30A, just south of the intersection with South Kingsboro Avenue, for the report of a snowmobile accident.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unconscious snowmobile rider involved in the crash. He was later identified as Skyler R. Olmstead of Fonda, New York.

Following the wreck, Olmstead was in the company of other snowmobile riders and a passerby attempting to render aid. He was ultimately transported to Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville, where he was pronounced dead.

The National Weather Service in Albany said a heavy snowband impacted eastern New York on Tuesday. Snowfall rates were estimated at 1 to 2 inches per hour over the Capital Region.

Gloversville is about 50 miles northwest of Albany, the New York state capital.

The accident remains under investigation by members of the Gloversville Police Department Detective Division. It is believed that the accident only involved the snowmobile that Olmstead was operating. No motor vehicle, such as a car, was involved.

In total, there were 113 reported snowmobile accidents in 2021-22, according to New York State Parks Recreation & Historic Preservation. These accidents involved 130 operators and resulted in 91 injuries and 19 fatalities.