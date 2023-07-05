What were these strange clouds over Manhattan on the 4th of July?

NEW YORK – Strange clouds created puffy pouches as they filled Manhattan's skyline on Tuesday.

The mammatus clouds, identified by their trademark bumps, were captured on video by FOX Weather meteorologist Stephen Morgan as the display of impressive clouds rolled through New York City.

STORM CLOUDS PUT ON SURREAL SHOW OVER OHIO

The clouds are most commonly found drooping from the underside of a cumulonimbus cloud’s anvil as the cloud reaches a later stage of development, but they can also accompany non-severe weather, the FOX Forecast Center said.

If associated with a cumulonimbus cloud, a severe storm could be headed your way. They are also usually a sign of strong turbulence.

Skies become ominous whenever severe weather rolls through. Within those darkened skies, however, there are clouds that you will only see during thunderstorms. Click here to learn about 5 other types of clouds you might see during severe storms and what they mean to help you decide on when to take shelter.