Magnitude 6.5 earthquake recorded near popular Mexican tourist destination

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake was reported near Acapulco on Friday morning, a popular tourist destination in Mexico.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake was reported Friday morning near Rancho Viejo, Mexico. Strong shaking was reported from the epicenter all the way to Acapulco. Video from Mexico City shows a window shade's pull chain swaying and people standing outside a building down below during the earthquake. 

RANCHO VIEJO, Mexico– A magnitude 6.5 earthquake was reported near Acapulco on Friday morning, a popular tourist destination in Mexico

The earthquake happened at 7:58 a.m. local time, roughly 2.5 miles north northwest of Rancho Viejo, Mexico, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The USGS said the earthquake was about 21.75 miles deep. 

Strong shaking was recorded in and around the epicenter of the earthquake, reaching Acapulco. 

It's unclear if the earthquake caused any damage to Rancho Viejo or Acapulco at this time. 

Shaking reached as far as Mexico's capital, as video from Mexico City showed. 

People stand outside a building during an earthquake that shook as far north as Mexico City.

(Jim Guy/Facebook / FOX Weather)


In the video, the pull chain for some window shades rattled during the earthquake.

Window shade pull chains swing as a magnitude 6.5 earthquake shakes Mexico City.

(Jim Guy/Facebook / FOX Weather)

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

