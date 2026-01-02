Magnitude 6.5 earthquake recorded near popular Mexican tourist destination

RANCHO VIEJO, Mexico– A magnitude 6.5 earthquake was reported near Acapulco on Friday morning, a popular tourist destination in Mexico.

The earthquake happened at 7:58 a.m. local time, roughly 2.5 miles north northwest of Rancho Viejo, Mexico, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The USGS said the earthquake was about 21.75 miles deep.

Strong shaking was recorded in and around the epicenter of the earthquake, reaching Acapulco.

It's unclear if the earthquake caused any damage to Rancho Viejo or Acapulco at this time.

Shaking reached as far as Mexico's capital, as video from Mexico City showed.

In the video, the pull chain for some window shades rattled during the earthquake.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.