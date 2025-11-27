Search
Extreme Weather
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake reported 38 miles southeast of Anchorage, Alaska on Thanksgiving Day

Light shaking was reported hundreds of miles south of the epicenter of the earthquake in southern Alaska, according to USGS shake reports.

SUSITNA, Alaska– A magnitude 5.6 earthquake was reported in southern Alaska on Thanksgiving Day, roughly 38 miles from Anchorage, where moderate shaking was reported. 

The earthquake occurred at 8:11 a.m. local time on Thursday, just 9 miles from the small village of Susitna.

Originally declared a magnitude 6.0, the U.S. Geological Survey downgraded the earthquake to a magnitude 5.6 shortly after it occurred. 

According to the USGS, the earthquake was 46.8 miles deep. 

Anchorage, one of Alaska's largest cities, reported moderate shaking from the earthquake. 

Light shaking was reported hundreds of miles south of the epicenter of the earthquake in southern Alaska, according to USGS shake reports. 

It's unclear if the earthquake caused any damage. 

The USGS said little or no landsliding is expected from this earthquake. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

