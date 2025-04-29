Magnitude 4.7 earthquake shakes Anchorage, Alaska

ANCHORAGE — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake shook Anchorage, Alaska, just after midnight local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was centered on the Kenai Peninsula, some 33 miles south of Anchorage.

Shaking from the earthquake has been reported in Anchorage and surrounding communities, but so far no damage has been reported. Officials said there is no threat of a tsunami.

This comes after several smaller quakes were recorded on the Alaskan Peninsula Monday evening.

Southern Alaska is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an area around the Pacific Ocean that is prone to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes, according to the USGS.

