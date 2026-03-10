Search
Rare magnitude 2.3 earthquake rattles New York City suburbs

Light shaking was reported all through Westchester County, from Sleepy Hollow up north into the Hudson Valley and south into Yonkers.

By Hayley Vawter
SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y.– Westchester County reported shaking from a magnitude 2.3 earthquake on Tuesday morning. 

The earthquake was reported at 10:17 a.m. Eastern, roughly half a mile from the town of Sleepy Hollow, New York.  

According to U.S. Geological Survey data, the earthquake was 4.6 miles beneath the surface. 

WHAT WAS THE GREATEST EARTHQUAKE TO EVER IMPACT NEW YORK CITY?

Light shaking was reported all through Westchester County, from Sleepy Hollow up north into the Hudson Valley and south into Yonkers

Sleepy Hollow is a popular tourist location in the Northeast, known for its spooky lore of the Headless Horseman in "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," a famous short story published by Washington Irving in 1820. 

No immediate damage was reported in the area. 

There have only been 20 earthquakes of at least a 2.3 magnitude in this vicinity since 1950, making this a rare occurrence. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates. 

