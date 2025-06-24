2.7 earthquake strikes Southern California sending jolt through Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES – A magnitude 2.7 earthquake rattled the Los Angeles region of California early Tuesday afternoon, according to U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located about a mile northeast of Sherman Oaks, which is about 15 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

People throughout Southern California reported feeling the shaking, with most in and around the Los Angeles area, according to the USGS Shakemap.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

