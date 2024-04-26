'Like a bomb had gone off': Striking video shows lightning bolt over Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The skies over the homes in Kansas City on Thursday were filled with dark, brooding storm clouds that threatened to unleash a deluge of rain at any moment.

Jordan Frederick captured a bolt of lightning striking near a house on his doorbell camera. Soon after, a loud roll of thunder was heard.

"It sounded like a bomb had gone off and shook the house so incredibly hard," Frederick told FOX Weather.

TORNADO WATCH ISSUED IN PLAINS AS MULTIDAY SEVERE WEATHER THREAT TARGETS MORE THAN 60 MILLION

With several rounds of additional severe thunderstorms expected through the weekend in Kansas City, widespread 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts of rainfall are expected. This will lead to areas of flash flood as well as river flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

HOW DO LIGHTNING RODS WORK TO PROTECT HOMES AND BUILDINGS?

Even beyond the risk of severe weather through this weekend, the FOX Forecast Center said the pattern will likely remain conducive for intense storms as the calendar turns to May next week.