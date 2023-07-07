Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Virginia photographer captures magical footage of rainbow's birth from cloud

Rainbows are a simple sight of beauty with a complex process behind them. They are formed by a combination of light reflection and refraction inside raindrops.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Virginia-based photographer Billy Bowling captured the magical footage of a rainbow emerging from the clouds on a rainy day in Lebanon, Virginia, on July 3, 2023. Video shot by Billy Bowling on July 3 shows the beautiful scene over. 01:12

Drone footage shows beautiful rainbow emerging from clouds in Virginia

Virginia-based photographer Billy Bowling captured the magical footage of a rainbow emerging from the clouds on a rainy day in Lebanon, Virginia, on July 3, 2023. Video shot by Billy Bowling on July 3 shows the beautiful scene over.

LEBANON, Va. – A Virginia-based photographer captured some magical footage of a rainbow's birth from a storm cloud.

Video shot by Billy Bowling on Monday showed the beautiful scene over Lebanon.

After skirting the edge of a heavy rain shower while flying his drone at sunset on Monday, Bowling said he turned to see if there was a rainbow somewhere up the valley from him.

"We lucked out with a good one," he said.

HOW DOES A RAINBOW FORM?

A Virginia-based photographer captured magical footage of a rainbow emerging from the clouds on a rainy July day.

A Virginia-based photographer captured magical footage of a rainbow emerging from the clouds on a rainy July day.

(Billy Bowling via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Rainbows are simple sight of beauty with a complex process behind them. They are also one of the most common weather phenomena you'll find. 

Just add sun and rain at the same time, align some angles, and voila! A colorful arc stretches across the sky with promises of oohs, aahs… and maybe a futile search for a pot of gold. 

Tags
Loading.