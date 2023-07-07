Virginia photographer captures magical footage of rainbow's birth from cloud

LEBANON, Va. – A Virginia-based photographer captured some magical footage of a rainbow's birth from a storm cloud.

Video shot by Billy Bowling on Monday showed the beautiful scene over Lebanon.

After skirting the edge of a heavy rain shower while flying his drone at sunset on Monday, Bowling said he turned to see if there was a rainbow somewhere up the valley from him.

"We lucked out with a good one," he said.

HOW DOES A RAINBOW FORM?

Rainbows are simple sight of beauty with a complex process behind them. They are also one of the most common weather phenomena you'll find.