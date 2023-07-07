Virginia photographer captures magical footage of rainbow's birth from cloud
Rainbows are a simple sight of beauty with a complex process behind them. They are formed by a combination of light reflection and refraction inside raindrops.
LEBANON, Va. – A Virginia-based photographer captured some magical footage of a rainbow's birth from a storm cloud.
Video shot by Billy Bowling on Monday showed the beautiful scene over Lebanon.
After skirting the edge of a heavy rain shower while flying his drone at sunset on Monday, Bowling said he turned to see if there was a rainbow somewhere up the valley from him.
"We lucked out with a good one," he said.
Rainbows are simple sight of beauty with a complex process behind them. They are also one of the most common weather phenomena you'll find.
Just add sun and rain at the same time, align some angles, and voila! A colorful arc stretches across the sky with promises of oohs, aahs… and maybe a futile search for a pot of gold.