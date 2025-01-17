Volcanic eruption produces spectacular views in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii - The eruption of one of the world’s most active volcanoes, continues to captivate onlookers on Hawaii’s Big Island, drawing thousands of visitors.

The uptick in activity around Kīlauea began on Jan. 15 and, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, has remained safely in the mountain’s caldera in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

Video taken by experts with the USGS showed staff monitoring two lava fountains within the caldera.

"The summit eruption at Kīlauea volcano that began on December 23 entered its fourth eruptive episode on January 15 and continues this morning. All eruptive activity remains confined within Kaluapele (the summit caldera), although persistent fountaining coupled with Kona winds has resulted in Pele's hair reported in some public areas within the National Park and in nearby communities. No unusual activity has been noted along Kīlauea's East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone," the organization said during its most recent update.

The eruption has been occurring within a closed area of Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park.

Volcanic gas is said to be the primary hazard of concern, but the emissions have generally been modest and ended up drifting in an offshore direction.



During the most recent episode, there have been no widespread reports of volcanic smog, which is often referred to as vog.

"Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park presents unique safety hazards due to its active volcanic environment and diverse landscapes. Visitors may encounter unstable ground, sharp volcanic rocks, and hidden lava tubes that pose risks of injury. The park’s volcanic activity can produce hazardous gases like sulfur dioxide, which may be harmful to people with respiratory conditions," rangers warned.

Volcanologists are unsure when the current eruption will end, as previous episodes have lasted anywhere from a week to more than a year.

The active shield volcano has been continuously erupting since 1983 and is among the most active in the world.

In 2018, an eruption destroyed hundreds of buildings and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents, as a series of explosive fissure eruptions occurred.