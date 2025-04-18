Watch: Italy floods lead to dramatic rescue from top of car

At least two people are dead, and 1,000 rescues have taken place in Northern Italy due to flooding, causing evacuations, power outages and landslides.

Italy's firefighting service, Vigil del Fuoco, showed video of a man being rescued from the top of a car stuck in floodwaters in the Piedmont region.

In the video, a firefighter descends from a helicopter to the man, clinging to a red car.

The firefighter then pulls the man back up to the helicopter, successfully rescuing him.

Vigil del Fuoco said the man was one of many rescues conducted on Wednesday.

Officials say the river Po, the longest river in Italy, has burst its banks, causing dozens of communities to be evacuated and more than 1,000 rescues to be conducted across the region in the last few days.

At least two bodies had been recovered from floodwaters, Vigil del Fuoco said.

Photos from Italy's Piedmont region showed the aftermath of flooding, with mud-filled streets as residents worked to clear mud and debris from their towns.

According to the Italian Department of Civil Protection, nearly 20 inches of rain fell in Piedmont and Aosta Valley in Northern Italy.

In the Aosta Valley, more than 26,000 people were reported without power on Wednesday.

The Department of Civil Protection issued a red alert for hydrologic risk on Friday and Saturday in the Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna regions of Italy.