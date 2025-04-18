Search
Extreme Weather
Watch: Italy floods lead to dramatic rescue from top of car

Officials say the river Po, the longest river in Italy, has burst its banks, causing dozens of communities to be evacuated and more than 1,000 rescues to be conducted across the region in the last few days.

Italy's firefighting service, Vigili del Fuoco, posted a video to X of the rescue of a man from on top of a flooded car. The rescue video shows high floodwaters all around the area. 

At least two people are dead, and 1,000 rescues have taken place in Northern Italy due to flooding, causing evacuations, power outages and landslides.

Italy's firefighting service, Vigil del Fuoco, showed video of a man being rescued from the top of a car stuck in floodwaters in the Piedmont region. 

In the video, a firefighter descends from a helicopter to the man, clinging to a red car. 

The firefighter then pulls the man back up to the helicopter, successfully rescuing him. 

(@vigilidelfuoco/X / FOX Weather)

Vigil del Fuoco said the man was one of many rescues conducted on Wednesday. 

At least two bodies had been recovered from floodwaters, Vigil del Fuoco said. 

Photos from Italy's Piedmont region showed the aftermath of flooding, with mud-filled streets as residents worked to clear mud and debris from their towns. 

  • A picture shows the Cavagnolo sign falling on the bank of the Rio la Vardesa a day after flooded near Turin, Northwestern Italy, on April 18, 2025.
    A picture shows the Cavagnolo sign falling on the bank of the Rio la Vardesa a day after flooded near Turin, Northwestern Italy, on April 18, 2025. (MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP)

  • 16 April 2025, Italy, Flooded streets in Carema in Piedmont, Italy
    16 April 2025, Italy, Flooded streets in Carema in Piedmont, Italy  (Jason Tschepljakow/picture alliance)

  • Local residents clean a mud-covered street in Lauriano near Turin, northwestern Italy on April 17, 2025, following heavy rain and snowfall.
    Local residents clean a mud-covered street in Lauriano near Turin, northwestern Italy on April 17, 2025, following heavy rain and snowfall.  ( MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

  • Garbages from damaged houses are pictured in mud-covered streets following floods due to heavy rain in Monteu da Po near Turin, Northwestern Italy, on April 18, 2025.
    Garbages from damaged houses are pictured in mud-covered streets following floods due to heavy rain in Monteu da Po near Turin, Northwestern Italy, on April 18, 2025.  (MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

According to the Italian Department of Civil Protection, nearly 20 inches of rain fell in Piedmont and Aosta Valley in Northern Italy. 

In the Aosta Valley, more than 26,000 people were reported without power on Wednesday. 

The Department of Civil Protection issued a red alert for hydrologic risk on Friday and Saturday in the Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna regions of Italy. 

