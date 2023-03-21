2 Illinois teens die while sledding in Colorado on spring break

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. – Two Illinois teens were killed while sledding in Colorado during spring break, authorities said.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to Copper Mountain Ski Resort at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies said the 17- and 18-year-old males reportedly rode tandem down the half-pipe and launched off a large snowbank at the bottom of the pipe. The two were severely injured when they came down hard on the ice below.

Despite immediate medical attention from emergency medical services, the two could not be revived and were pronounced dead on the scene.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals involved in this tragic incident," Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said.

The Summit County Coroner's Office has taken over the investigation into the cause and manner of death.