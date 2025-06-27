Watch: Kayaker picks up man stranded after car stalls in Wisconsin floodwaters

HOLMEN, Wisc. – Following a deluge of rain this week in Wisconsin, one local police department issued a refreshingly candid – and hilarious – warning to local drivers.

"Please avoid driving through high water — unless your car floats, or you’ve made prior arrangements with your kayak-owning friend Dave," the Holmen Police Department quipped on social media Wednesday.

The lighthearted advisory accompanied a video that perfectly illustrated their point as a man in a kayak paddling towards a car stranded in floodwaters, ultimately providing a lift to the vehicle's driver.

"Stay dry, stay safe," police warned.

La Crosse County received nearly 1.5 inches of rain on Wednesday.