Texas man dies in extreme heat while hiking at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – A hiker succumbed to Arizona's extreme heat while on the River Trail within Grand Canyon National Park.

The hiker, identified as Scott Sims, 69, of Austin, Texas, was attempting to reach Phantom Ranch for an overnight stay from the South Kaibab Trail, the National Park Service (NPS) said.

Sims was found semi-conscious about 7 p.m. Saturday about midway between the Silver Bridge and Black Bridge near Phantom Ranch, NPS reports. Authorities said he later became unresponsive as bystanders started CPR while three NPS paramedics rushed from Phantom Ranch.

Sims died at the scene.

SOUTHWEST MONSOON SEASON SHOWS SIGNS OF LIFE AFTER SLUGGISH START

In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120 degrees in the shade. High temperatures ranging from 105 to 110 degrees below 4,000 feet are expected this week.

Park rangers strongly advise not hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

"Be aware that efforts to assist hikers may be delayed during the summer months due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, employee safety requirements, and limited helicopter flying capability during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather," park officials said.

The NPS and Coconino County Medical Examiner are currently conducting an investigation into the incident. No further information is available at this time.