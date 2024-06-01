Search
Extreme Weather
Flooding rain swamps part of southern Germany as Bavaria under state of emergency

A state of emergency has been declared from heavy rains in Bavaria. The areas most affected are Triftern, Simbach am Inn, and Tann between the rivers Rott and Inn.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
FISCHACH, Germany – Meteorologists in southern Germany expect more rain and thunderstorms throughout the day following heavy downpours Saturday that caused severe flash flooding.

A state of emergency has been declared in Bavaria. The areas most affected are Triftern, Simbach am Inn and Tann between Rott and Inn rivers.

Many streets are flooded in Babenhausen in the Bavarian-Swabian district of Unterallgäu (photo taken with a drone). The water is running into the cellars of the houses.

(Nikolas Schäfers/picture alliance / Getty Images)

In the small town of Fischach near Augsburg northwest of Munich, the Schmutter river caused significant flooding, leading to the partial submersion of a rail bridge in waves, according to Reuters. 

The floods have also affected streets and fields, prompting firefighters to close off areas and redirect traffic away from the most severely impacted areas.

The water rescue service drives through a flooded street in an inflatable boat. After the heavy rainfall of the last few days, the region is flooded.

(Stefan Puchner/picture alliance / Getty Images)

In nearby Gessertshausen, located about 5 miles from Fischach, locals observed two ducks gracefully swimming in a flooded street.

Experts from Germany’s Meteorological Service forecast more heavy rain overnight, especially in the eastern state of Thuringia, northern Bavaria, and the southern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg. 

Weather conditions are expected to improve as the rain moves eastwards toward France.

