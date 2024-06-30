Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano not erupting yet despite 30 earthquakes per hour

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – Seismic activity at the Kilauea volcano inside Hawaii’s Volcanoes National Park has escalated in the past 24 hours, with earthquakes occurring about 30 times per hour. However, geologists say the volcano is not erupting.

Increasing seismic activity is one sign of an impending volcanic eruption, but it's still hard to predict when one will occur.

WHAT HAPPENS BEFORE A VOLCANO ERUPTS?

Geologists with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (USGS HVO) say Kilauea’s upper East Rift Zone began experiencing a "seismic swarm" on the afternoon of June 27, with hundreds of earthquakes. Late Saturday night, the seismic activity increased to about 30 events an hour, according to the USGS.

Still, scientists say it’s impossible to say if the increase in activity will lead to an eruption in the near future or continue with earthquakes. According to the USGS HVO, previous eruptions beneath the upper East Rift Zone happened near Pauahi Crater and Hi'iaka Crater, with the most recent eruption happening over one day in November 1979 near the Pauahi Crater.

Kilauea last erupted on June 3 from the southwest summit. The eruptive activity stopped several days later. That area hadn't seen an eruption in about 50 years. However, there is no indication that magma is moving toward that eruption site.

Geologists warn that changes can happen quickly, leading to a potential eruption, especially at Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes.

The Volcano Alert Level for ground impacts remains advisory, and the aviation alert-level code is yellow for Kilauea, indicating that the volcano is showing signs of elevated unrest.