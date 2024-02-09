California woman rescued from 25-foot cesspool outside home following relentless storm

FONTANA, Calif. – A woman says she was thankful to be alive following her rescue after falling into a massive cesspool in the aftermath of a relentless storm that struck Southern California, bringing days of consistent moderate to heavy rainfall.

The terrifying moments unfolded in Fontana just before 10 a.m. after the woman, later identified as Imelda Quintero, fell into the hole when she stepped outside her mobile home, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles. An Urban Search and Rescue Team with the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the scene to free her from the confined space.

The fire department said the cesspool was approximately 25 feet deep, and throughout rescue efforts, Quintero was awake and talking.

After rescue crews freed the mother of four from the cesspool, she was taken to an area hospital for treatment of possible leg injuries and remain under observation for possible infections since she fell into the cesspool.

Crews are assessing how much rain contributed to the formation of the cesspool. Quintero's family said they've lived at the home for 20+ years and have had plenty of parties and gatherings on the patio without any issues.

Quintero's husband told FOX 11 he recently put tiles on the patio, and they didn't know there was a long, unused cesspool lurking below. There may be more on the property that could potentially become dangerous.

During the storm, the National Weather Service issued numerous weather advisories in the Inland Empire warning residents of the potential for flash flooding. While the storm has passed through the region, the ground remains saturated.

Recovery efforts were ongoing across the Southland to repair the damage in the storm's aftermath. In some cases, residents became displaced after the storm damaged their homes.