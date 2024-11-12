Ash from erupting Indonesia volcano cancels flights in and out of Bali

DENPASAR, Indonesia– Ash from the frequent eruptions of the Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano in Indonesia has disrupted and canceled flights to and from Bali.

According to the Denpasar International Airport website, several flights on different airlines were canceled due to the ash cloud from the eruption on both Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Flights to and from Singapore and multiple airports in Australia were canceled, the website said. Flights to Shanghai were also canceled.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki began erupting on Nov. 3, killing nine people and injuring 31 others, according to Indonesia's Disaster Agency, Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB).

The volcano has erupted several times since the initial eruption, with the most recent eruption occurring around 6 p.m. Tuesday night, Indonesian time, the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation said.

A photo from Tuesday afternoon shows the enormous ash cloud from the volcano.

More photos from various days since the eruption show the ash cloud in great detail, looming over villages.

According to BNPB, 11,553 citizens have evacuated due to the eruptions. Twenty-three homes and 25 schools have been damaged from the eruptions, the agency said.