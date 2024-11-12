Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Ash from erupting Indonesia volcano cancels flights in and out of Bali

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki began erupting on Nov. 3. At least nine people have been killed and at least 31 others have been injured.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
FILE- The volcano erupted just before Midnight on Monday, Nov. 4. Evacuations were in place for several villages near the volcano.  01:36

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano in Indonesia erupts

FILE- The volcano erupted just before Midnight on Monday, Nov. 4. Evacuations were in place for several villages near the volcano. 

DENPASAR, Indonesia–  Ash from the frequent eruptions of the Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano in Indonesia has disrupted and canceled flights to and from Bali. 

According to the Denpasar International Airport website, several flights on different airlines were canceled due to the ash cloud from the eruption on both Tuesday night and Wednesday. 

Flights to and from Singapore and multiple airports in Australia were canceled, the website said. Flights to Shanghai were also canceled. 

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki began erupting on Nov. 3, killing nine people and injuring 31 others, according to Indonesia's Disaster Agency, Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB). 

The volcano has erupted several times since the initial eruption, with the most recent eruption occurring around 6 p.m. Tuesday night, Indonesian time, the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation said.

A photo from Tuesday afternoon shows the enormous ash cloud from the volcano. 

Ash and smoke from Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki eruption on Nov, 12.

Ash and smoke from Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki eruption on Nov. 12. 

(Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation of Indonesia  / FOX Weather)

More photos from various days since the eruption show the ash cloud in great detail, looming over villages. 

  • TOPSHOT - Schoolchildren run during the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, as seen from Lewolaga village in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara on November 7, 2024.
    Image 1 of 3

    TOPSHOT - Schoolchildren run during the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, as seen from Lewolaga village in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara on November 7, 2024. (ARNOLD WELIANTO/AFP)

  • TOPSHOT - Residents watch the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki from Lewolaga village in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara on November 9, 2024.
    Image 2 of 3

    TOPSHOT - Residents watch the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki from Lewolaga village in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara on November 9, 2024.  ( ARNOLD WELIANTO/AFP)

  • TOPSHOT - Smoke billows from Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki as seen from Klatanlo village, in East Flores Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, on November 4, 2024, after it erupted overnight. At least six people died after a volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted several times overnight, officials said on November 4, raising the alert level to the highest of a four-tiered system.
    Image 3 of 3

    TOPSHOT - Smoke billows from Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki as seen from Klatanlo village, in East Flores Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, on November 4, 2024, after it erupted overnight. At least six people died after a volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted several times overnight, officials said on November 4, raising the alert level to the highest of a four-tiered system. (ARNOLD WELIANTO/AFP)

According to BNPB, 11,553 citizens have evacuated due to the eruptions. Twenty-three homes and 25 schools have been damaged from the eruptions, the agency said. 

Tags
Loading...