New Zealand flooding prompts state of emergency as student goes missing in cave

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – The largest city in New Zealand remains in a state of local emergency following a day of heavy rain that batters parts of the country's North Island.

Auckland Emergency Management Duty Controller Parul Sood said first responders reported about 280 flooding-related calls Tuesday. By 6 p.m. local time, just five of those remained active.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown signed the state of emergency declaration around midday Tuesday, allowing Auckland Emergency Management and emergency services to have additional powers in place in the event they’re needed.

"The decision is based on the lessons we learned from the Anniversary Auckland floods," said Brown, who delegated his responsibilities and powers to Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson, while he is away in Sydney on council business.

Some schools in the area were also evacuated due to rising floodwaters. Residents were also told to prepare to leave their homes and head to opened evacuation centers.

"It’s heartening to see that few people have needed to use these centers, which means they’ve been able to shelter at home or with whānau and friends," Sood said.

Karen Gilbert-Smith, principal at Whangārei Boys' High School, said juniors in an outdoor education class attended Abbey Caves Tuesday morning on a caving trip and encountered the severe weather.

"One of our students is currently missing after encountering the weather event," she said in a Facebook post. "Search and rescue are currently searching for the young person."

Gilbert-Smith said the school will open Wednesday so students and faculty "can maintain a sense of routine."

MetService New Zealand issued a number of Thunderstorm Warnings for Auckland throughout the day Tuesday, all of which have now been lifted, Auckland Emergency Management said late Tuesday evening.

"It is important to remember that even as the weather improves, not all streams and rivers have reached their peak," Sood said. "It can take time for the rain that has fallen in the hills to make its way downstream."

Travel on Wednesday should begin returning to normal, officials said, as the country's road and public transport network will be operating close to normal levels.

"There will still be work to do, with some road closures in place that got hit hardest by the rainfall event today, and we will be working to mitigate those as soon as possible," said Darek Koper, manager of Metro Services for Auckland Transport Group. "However, the network overall will be operating and able to take people to work, school and to go about their daily business."

Thirty assessment teams are expected to start carrying out building surveys throughout the Auckland region starting Wednesday morning.

"This is a hugely important step after any event like this," Sood said. "It ensures that any damage to buildings, unstable ground and any other potential hazards are identified quickly, and action undertaken to reduce any risks."