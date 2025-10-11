Flash flooding sweeps away cars in New Mexico as Desert Southwest braces for another round of tropical rain

SAN JUAN COUNTY, NEW MEXICO – Remnant tropical moisture from post-tropical storm Priscilla has soaked areas of the Desert Southwest since Friday, resulting in flash flooding that swallowed at least two vehicles in San Juan County, in northwest New Mexico.

"Yes, you can go anywhere in a Jeep…. But sometimes you shouldn't," San Juan County Fire & Rescue officials said. "This Jeep was pushed a few hundred yards down a running wash when the driver tried to cross. The driver managed to get out of the vehicle and hang out on the hood until rescuers arrived."

The Eastern Pacific will remain active and deliver another round of heavy tropical rains in a moisture surge associated with Tropical Storm Raymond on Monday and Tuesday. That will increase the flash flood risk as several more inches of rain are likely.

As the moisture slowly shifts east, a large level 2 out of 4 risk for flash flooding is present through Saturday, with flood watches being issued across Southeastern California, most of Arizona, Southern Utah and Western Colorado.

This graphic shows flash flood threats across the Southwest through Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



On Sunday, the flood risk shifts farther south into southeastern Arizona and southwestern New Mexico.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, widespread rain totals of 2 to 3 inches are possible across Arizona through Tuesday.

Locations across central and southern Arizona could see closer to 3 to 5 inches, with localized areas seeing over 5 inches.