Extreme Weather
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks Greek Aegean islands beginning another week of seismic unrest

The latest episodes of shaking come as scientists and Greek Civil Protection officials have been monitoring an ongoing earthquake swarm between the islands of Santorini and Amorgos since Feb. 1. Thousands of earthquakes between magnitudes 3 and 5 have rocked the islands and prompted warnings for residents to avoid large buildings and empty their swimming pools.

AMORGOS, Greece – A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook the Greek Aegean islands on Sunday, beginning another week of what geologists are calling an extended earthquake swarm that has sent tourists and residents fleeing. 

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded 17 miles (28 kilometers) west-southwest of the island of Amorgos around 9:05 p.m. local time (2:05 p.m. ET). Shortly after, several more quakes of magnitude 4 or greater were also recorded off the coast of Santorini's capital, Fira. 

The latest episodes of shaking come as scientists and Greek Civil Protection officials have been monitoring an ongoing earthquake swarm between the islands of Santorini and Amorgos since Feb. 1. A Seismic Risk Assessment Committee continues to meet daily and provide updates. 

Sunday's earthquake marks the strongest since a magnitude 5.3 was recorded last week. Scientists were working to determine if that quake was the main earthquake in the sequence when the latest quake over magnitude 5 happened. 

Thousands of earthquakes between magnitudes 3 and 5 have rocked the islands and prompted warnings for residents to avoid large buildings and empty their swimming pools. Schools were closed throughout the week.

"Our thoughts these days are on Santorini and Amorgos which are being tested by an extremely complex and complicated geological phenomenon as described by scientists. The number alone – more than 7,700 earthquakes – warrants fear and disturbance," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement Saturday. 

Over the weekend, Mitsotakis visited Santorini, where a mobile operations center is set up to respond to the ongoing seismic activity. 

Last week, Greek state media reported more than 6,000 residents evacuated Santorini amid the ongoing shaking. 

Information in this article was obtained using Google Translate. 

