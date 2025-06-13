Search
Denver rattled by rare earthquake

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake happened north of Denver, about 3 miles southwest of Dacono, Colorado.

DENVER – Shaking was reported in Denver, Colorado, following a magnitude 2.9 earthquake Friday morning. 

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake happened north of Denver, about 3 miles southwest of Dacono, Colorado.

Light shaking was felt along Interstate 25 throughout Denver and surrounding towns. 

The quake was 5.09 miles beneath the surface. 

No damage has been reported from the earthquake at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for new updates. 

