Extreme Weather
Dust storm in New Mexico causes 21-car pileup, road closures near Roswell

A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for Chaves County through Monday afternoon.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
CHAVES COUNTY, N.M.– A dust storm has caused zero-to-limited visibility in Chaves County, New Mexico, leading to several crashes and road closures. 

According to the Chaves County Sheriff's Office, several crashes were reported within the county, some of those with injuries. 

Southbound Highway 285 and many other county roads were closed due to the crashes and low visibility. 

Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said one of the crashes involved 21 vehicles. 

Yslas said all available Chaves County Sheriff's Office resources were out assisting on calls. 

A photo posted by the sheriff's office shows dust in the sky, blocking visibility. 

Thick dust blocks visibility in Roswell, New Mexico.

Thick dust blocks visibility in Roswell, New Mexico. 

(Chaves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook / FOX Weather)

The National Weather Service issued a Dust Storm Warning due to the low visibility. 

Roswell Air Center recorded a wind gust of 77 mph on Monday. 

The office didn't give any additional information about the number of crashes or people injured. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

