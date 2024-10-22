Watch: Airplane makes perilous landing in Dublin during Storm Ashley

DUBLIN – A Norweigan Air Shuttle plane had to make a tricky landing in Ireland during gusty winds from Storm Ashley over the weekend.

Video shows the landing, as wind-blown debris swirled around the plane as it approached the runway at Dublin Airport.

The plane tilts back and forth as it gets closer to the ground, and the wind can be heard whistling as the plane prepares to make its landing.

After a few seconds of trying to stabilize, the plane lands on the runway and starts taxiing toward the gates.

Storm Ashley caused parts of the United Kingdom and Ireland to be put under weather warnings over the weekend.

According to the U.K. Met Office, yellow and amber warnings for wind and rain were in place for much of the country Sunday.

Storm Ashley is the first named storm on the naming list for the 2024-25 season for the Western Europe group.

Dozens of flights in Ireland were affected Sunday, according to the Dublin Airport on X. The agency said 81 flights were canceled, 34 flights were diverted to other airports and 39 landings were halted using the go-around technique. The airport said a few flights were canceled Monday, and there were some delays.

The storm brought strong winds and heavy rain to Ireland. Video from Sunday in Dublin showed more of Ashley's impacts, with high surf and rough sea conditions causing waves to crash up onto a road as cars drove by. In the distance of the video, waves were tall enough to break onto the vehicles driving past.