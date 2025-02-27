Watch: Drone video shows rescue of teen trapped between California boulders

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Rescue crews used drones to help save a California teen who fell between boulders while out climbing with his family Monday.

It was a race against time for first responders after the 15-year-old boy became wedged in a 30-feet-deep gap between the rocks in a dangerous position, with his legs tightly pinned to his chest, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Officials said the boy was having trouble breathing after being stuck for more than six hours in that position.

The victim was out hiking with his family in the Rimrock area of San Bernardino County, California, when he fell. His family tried to rescue him for several hours, before calling 911, the fire department said.

Rescue crews arrived after dark, so they had to use overhead drones to light the area. Incident commanders also used video feeds from the drones to help coordinate the rescue, according to officials.

They rigged a so-called technical rope rescue system to free the teen.

Temperatures were dropping into the upper 50s by the evening.

The teen was suffering from hypothermia and low blood oxygen levels due to his difficulty breathing while stuck, but was otherwise in good health, rescuers said. Hypothermia can set in even when the air temperature is above freezing.

WHAT IS HYPOTHERMIA?

The San Bernardino Fire Department is reminding people to always call 911 immediately during emergencies, so crews have more time to respond to these types of situations.