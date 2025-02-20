See it: 2 rescued in Virginia after crashing car into freezing waters during winter storm

SUFFOLK, Va. – A vehicle carrying two passengers crashed into the water on Wednesday amid winter weather conditions in Suffolk, Virginia.

Both passengers were driving along East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue around 2:15 p.m. when they suddenly crashed and plunged into the water.

The City of Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue, along with the Suffolk Police Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, were fast on the scene, as the car had been submerged in freezing water.

Both victims were extracted from the water at 2:32 p.m. and treated for cold injuries, according to the City of Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue.

Rescue teams used a ladder to stretch across the water to reach the vehicle, which was already halfway under the water.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation with no other information available at this time.