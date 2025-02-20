Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

See it: 2 rescued in Virginia after crashing car into freezing waters during winter storm

The City of Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue, along with the Suffolk Police Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, were fast on the scene, as the car had been submerged in freezing water.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
FILE – Three power linemen became heroes over the weekend when they rescued a motorist from a raging flood in central Virginia. Even as recovery efforts continued following last week's winter storm, Appalachian Power linemen Jeff Dotson, Cameron Lacy and Tyler Blair, dispatched from West Virginia, encountered a new challenge on Saturday: a flooded roadway, where they were inspecting conditions when a Jeep approached.

FILE – 3 linemen rescue driver from flood in Virginia

FILE – Three power linemen became heroes over the weekend when they rescued a motorist from a raging flood in central Virginia. Even as recovery efforts continued following last week's winter storm, Appalachian Power linemen Jeff Dotson, Cameron Lacy and Tyler Blair, dispatched from West Virginia, encountered a new challenge on Saturday: a flooded roadway, where they were inspecting conditions when a Jeep approached.

SUFFOLK, Va. – A vehicle carrying two passengers crashed into the water on Wednesday amid winter weather conditions in Suffolk, Virginia.

Both passengers were driving along East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue around 2:15 p.m. when they suddenly crashed and plunged into the water. 

The City of Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue, along with the Suffolk Police Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, were fast on the scene, as the car had been submerged in freezing water.

  • February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. E.Washington St. and Hollywood Ave. Single vehicle crash into the water. 2 occupants. Cold injuries due to vehicle being submerged.
    Image 1 of 10

    February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. Single vehicle crash into the water. Two occupants. Cold injuries due to the vehicle being submerged. (City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue)

  • February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. E.Washington St. and Hollywood Ave. Single vehicle crash into the water. 2 occupants. Cold injuries due to vehicle being submerged.
    Image 2 of 10

    February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. Single vehicle crash into the water. Two occupants. Cold injuries due to the vehicle being submerged. (City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue)

  • February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. E.Washington St. and Hollywood Ave. Single vehicle crash into the water. 2 occupants. Cold injuries due to vehicle being submerged.
    Image 3 of 10

    February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. Single vehicle crash into the water. Two occupants. Cold injuries due to the vehicle being submerged. (City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue)

  • February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. E.Washington St. and Hollywood Ave. Single vehicle crash into the water. 2 occupants. Cold injuries due to vehicle being submerged.
    Image 4 of 10

    February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. Single vehicle crash into the water. Two occupants. Cold injuries due to the vehicle being submerged. (City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue)

  • February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. E.Washington St. and Hollywood Ave. Single vehicle crash into the water. 2 occupants. Cold injuries due to vehicle being submerged.
    Image 5 of 10

    February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. Single vehicle crash into the water. Two occupants. Cold injuries due to the vehicle being submerged. (City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue)

  • February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. E.Washington St. and Hollywood Ave. Single vehicle crash into the water. 2 occupants. Cold injuries due to vehicle being submerged.
    Image 6 of 10

    February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. Single vehicle crash into the water. Two occupants. Cold injuries due to the vehicle being submerged. (City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue)

  • February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. E.Washington St. and Hollywood Ave. Single vehicle crash into the water. 2 occupants. Cold injuries due to vehicle being submerged.
    Image 7 of 10

    February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. Single vehicle crash into the water. Two occupants. Cold injuries due to the vehicle being submerged. (City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue)

  • February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. E.Washington St. and Hollywood Ave. Single vehicle crash into the water. 2 occupants. Cold injuries due to vehicle being submerged.
    Image 8 of 10

    February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. Single vehicle crash into the water. Two occupants. Cold injuries due to the vehicle being submerged. (City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue)

  • February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. E.Washington St. and Hollywood Ave. Single vehicle crash into the water. 2 occupants. Cold injuries due to vehicle being submerged.
    Image 9 of 10

    February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. Single vehicle crash into the water. Two occupants. Cold injuries due to the vehicle being submerged. (City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue)

  • February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. E.Washington St. and Hollywood Ave. Single vehicle crash into the water. 2 occupants. Cold injuries due to vehicle being submerged.
    Image 10 of 10

    February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. Single vehicle crash into the water. Two occupants. Cold injuries due to the vehicle being submerged. (City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue)

Both victims were extracted from the water at 2:32 p.m. and treated for cold injuries, according to the City of Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue.

DEADLY WINTER STORM SLAMS MID-ATLANTIC, APPALACHIANS WITH HEAVY SNOW LEADING TO NUMEROUS CRASHES

Rescue teams used a ladder to stretch across the water to reach the vehicle, which was already halfway under the water.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation with no other information available at this time.

Tags
Loading...