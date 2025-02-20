See it: 2 rescued in Virginia after crashing car into freezing waters during winter storm

FILE – Three power linemen became heroes over the weekend when they rescued a motorist from a raging flood in central Virginia. Even as recovery efforts continued following last week's winter storm, Appalachian Power linemen Jeff Dotson, Cameron Lacy and Tyler Blair, dispatched from West Virginia, encountered a new challenge on Saturday: a flooded roadway, where they were inspecting conditions when a Jeep approached.
SUFFOLK, Va. – A vehicle carrying two passengers crashed into the water on Wednesday amid winter weather conditions in Suffolk, Virginia.
Both passengers were driving along East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue around 2:15 p.m. when they suddenly crashed and plunged into the water.
The City of Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue, along with the Suffolk Police Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, were fast on the scene, as the car had been submerged in freezing water.
February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. Single vehicle crash into the water. Two occupants. Cold injuries due to the vehicle being submerged.
February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. Single vehicle crash into the water. Two occupants. Cold injuries due to the vehicle being submerged.
February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. Single vehicle crash into the water. Two occupants. Cold injuries due to the vehicle being submerged.
February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. Single vehicle crash into the water. Two occupants. Cold injuries due to the vehicle being submerged.
February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. Single vehicle crash into the water. Two occupants. Cold injuries due to the vehicle being submerged.
February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. Single vehicle crash into the water. Two occupants. Cold injuries due to the vehicle being submerged.
February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. Single vehicle crash into the water. Two occupants. Cold injuries due to the vehicle being submerged.
February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. Single vehicle crash into the water. Two occupants. Cold injuries due to the vehicle being submerged.
February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. Single vehicle crash into the water. Two occupants. Cold injuries due to the vehicle being submerged.
February 19, 2025 at 2:14 p.m. East Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue. Single vehicle crash into the water. Two occupants. Cold injuries due to the vehicle being submerged.
