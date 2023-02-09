Search

Extreme Weather
Dog rescued after falling into frozen pond during polar vortex

First responders in Wareham, Massachusetts scrambled to save a dog that had fallen into a frozen pond during February's polar vortex. Authorities believe the dog was in the freezing water for at least 20 minutes.

The polar vortex in early February plunged the Northeast into the deep freeze, creating dangerously cold conditions for both people and animals alike.

On Feb. 4, firefighters from the Wareham Fire Department in Massachusetts responded to a call about a dog falling into a frozen pond. When Assistant Chief Mark Rogers arrived, he saw the dog struggling in the icy water at least 150 feet from shore.

7 WAYS TO PROTECT YOUR PETS DURING THE WINTER

First responders work to rescue a dog from a frozen pond on Wareham, Massachusetts during a polar vortex. Temperatures in Wareham were as low as -7ºF on the day of the rescue.

First responders used a rescue board to venture out on the ice to retrieve the four-legged friend named "Dakota" and brought the canine back to the shore. Officials said they believe the dog may have been in the water for about 20 minutes.

"Dakota" the dog was rescued from a frozen pond in Wareham, Massachusetts.

First responders dried Dakota off and allowed the pup to warm up in their rescue vehicle.

4 WINTER WEATHER MYTHS DEBUNKED TO KEEP YOUR PET SAFE

Dakota was taken to a veterinarian for treatment. The dog is said to be in good condition and is expected to recover fully.

Temperatures in the Wareham area the day Dakota was rescued started out near -7 degrees and only climbed into the upper teens, according to the National Weather Service.

