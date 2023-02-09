Dog rescued after falling into frozen pond during polar vortex

The polar vortex in early February plunged the Northeast into the deep freeze, creating dangerously cold conditions for both people and animals alike.

On Feb. 4, firefighters from the Wareham Fire Department in Massachusetts responded to a call about a dog falling into a frozen pond. When Assistant Chief Mark Rogers arrived, he saw the dog struggling in the icy water at least 150 feet from shore.

First responders used a rescue board to venture out on the ice to retrieve the four-legged friend named "Dakota" and brought the canine back to the shore. Officials said they believe the dog may have been in the water for about 20 minutes.

First responders dried Dakota off and allowed the pup to warm up in their rescue vehicle.

Dakota was taken to a veterinarian for treatment. The dog is said to be in good condition and is expected to recover fully.

Temperatures in the Wareham area the day Dakota was rescued started out near -7 degrees and only climbed into the upper teens, according to the National Weather Service.