Watch: Coast Guard rescues 3 from Gulf after downed helicopter near Louisiana

TERREBONNE, La. – Three passengers from a downed helicopter were rescued Thursday by the Coast Guard rescued near Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watch standers received a call at 8:39 a.m. from Rotorcraft Leasing Company personnel stating a company helicopter went down in the Gulf of Mexico about 35 miles south of Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana, while attempting to land on an oil rig platform.

Watch standers coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the three passengers from a life raft, and transferred them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Houma-Terrebonne Airport in Houma, Louisiana.

One passenger suffered back injuries. All three passengers were last reported to be in stable condition.

Lt. j.g. Sadie Simons, a Sector New Orleans command duty officer, said the coordination between watch standers and the Air Station New Orleans helicopter crew was key to the quick response and rescue of the passengers.

"After an incident this serious in nature, we are happy all three passengers are back home and safe for the holidays," Simons said.