California band surprised by 'raging river' outside Studio City during atmospheric river flooding

STUDIO CITY, Cali. – Members of the band Al1ce were in rehearsal when major flooding started from the atmospheric river slamming California and came out to find that the major Los Angeles County street had become a raging river over a matter of hours.

Carl Garcia and Steve Kefalas said they were in rehearsals and didn't realize how heavy the rain was. More than 7 inches of rain fell in Studio City, California, between Sunday and Monday from the deadly storm system.

After all-night rehearsals, the band members went outside early Monday to find fast-moving water rushing by.

"We came outside just to check and see how things were and were surprised to find this raging river coming right down Coldwater Canyon Avenue, a major street right in LA," Kefalas said.

Video shows Garcia coming out to find the rushing water lapping at his car parked on Coldwater Canyon Avenue. He said the water was up to his thighs by the time he reached his car door to try and move it.



"We still had a little bit of rehearsing left to do, so I was just trying to get my car out of the river into the driveway," Garcia said. "As I was pulling into the driveway, the water was so strong it started to pull my car a little bit."

It only takes six inches of moving floodwater to knock you off your feet, and a foot of water can move even a large SUV, according to FEMA.

Garcia was able to get his car into the driveway, and conditions slowly improved later on Monday, allowing him to drive home.

Multiple daily rainfall records have been broken across the greater Los Angeles area . Downtown Los Angeles recorded 7.04 inches since Sunday. That makes this the third-highest two-day rainfall total on record.

The current atmospheric river event is expected to wind down on Wednesday.