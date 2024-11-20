Watch: Man screams for help while clinging to cliff high above San Francisco beach

SAN FRANCISCO – A man was dramatically rescued after he was left clinging to a cliff edge and screaming for help at a San Francisco beach.

The man, whose name has not been released, was discovered immobile and trapped on the cliffs above Baker Beach, a popular hiking spot near the Golden Gate Bridge, shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.

A bystander called 911, mobilizing the San Francisco Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol. A helicopter rescue team was later dispatched to the scene. The team lowered a rescuer to the man, who was then hoisted to safety on the beach.

It remains unclear how the man ended up trapped on the cliffs or for how long he was stranded there.

"Fortunately, the victim wasn’t injured, and he refused any medical attention," firefighters said. "A job well done by all."