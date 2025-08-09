Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

3 firefighters injured while battling California's Canyon Fire

While battling the fire on Friday, three firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital out of caution, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Thick smoke from the Canyon Fire clouded the sky in Castaic, California, on Friday. The fire has burned more than 5,000 acres since its start on Thursday. 

Watch: Smoke from California's Canyon Fire turns sun and sky orange

Thick smoke from the Canyon Fire clouded the sky in Castaic, California, on Friday. The fire has burned more than 5,000 acres since its start on Thursday. 

CASTAIC, Calif.– Three firefighters were injured while battling a wildfire in southern California on Friday. 

The Canyon Fire erupted on Thursday near Castaic, California, and quickly spread to 5,370 acres by Friday night. 

While battling the fire on Friday, three firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital out of caution, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. 

All three firefighters are expected to fully recover. 

Charred hillsides during the Canyon Fire in Hasley Canyon, California, US, on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. Four fires in the Los Angeles area have consumed more than 110,000 acres and sent thousands of residents fleeing for their lives as dry conditions and strong winds fan flames.

Charred hillsides during the Canyon Fire in Hasley Canyon, California, US, on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. Four fires in the Los Angeles area have consumed more than 110,000 acres and sent thousands of residents fleeing for their lives as dry conditions and strong winds fan flames. 

(Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Evacuation orders given for roughly 4,300 residents of Los Angeles and Ventura counties were downgraded to evacuation warnings. 

The Canyon Fire is 28% contained.

Flame retardant is dropped from an airplane during the Canyon Fire in Hasley Canyon, California, US, on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025

Flame retardant is dropped from an airplane during the Canyon Fire in Hasley Canyon, California, US, on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025.  

(Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

L.A. County Fire said, despite challenging weather conditions and terrain, the fire only spread 500 acres on Friday. 

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Elevated fire weather conditions are expected to last through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. 

The Canyon Fire burns in Hasley Canyon, California, US, on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025.

The Canyon Fire burns in Hasley Canyon, California, US, on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. 

(Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Smoke from the Canyon Fire and another fire called the Gifford Fire, have been creating air quality concerns across southern California. 

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Interstatae 5 corridor and Lake Castaic through Sunday morning. 

Tags
Loading...