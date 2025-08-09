3 firefighters injured while battling California's Canyon Fire

CASTAIC, Calif.– Three firefighters were injured while battling a wildfire in southern California on Friday.

The Canyon Fire erupted on Thursday near Castaic, California, and quickly spread to 5,370 acres by Friday night.

While battling the fire on Friday, three firefighters suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital out of caution, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

All three firefighters are expected to fully recover.

Evacuation orders given for roughly 4,300 residents of Los Angeles and Ventura counties were downgraded to evacuation warnings.

The Canyon Fire is 28% contained.

L.A. County Fire said, despite challenging weather conditions and terrain, the fire only spread 500 acres on Friday.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Elevated fire weather conditions are expected to last through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Smoke from the Canyon Fire and another fire called the Gifford Fire, have been creating air quality concerns across southern California.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Interstatae 5 corridor and Lake Castaic through Sunday morning.