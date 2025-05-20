Search
Vermont driver slams into fallen tree that was brought down by lightning

The driver, seemingly uninjured, then exited the vehicle and fled the scene amid stunned onlookers in Bennington following severe weather.

A driver inexplicably crashed head-on into a freshly lightning-struck tree and then fled the scene in Bennington, Vermont, following a thunderstorm. The bizarre incident was captured on video by Henry's Weather Channel.

BENNINGTON, Vt. Extreme weather in Vermont led to a bizarre crash over the weekend when a car inexplicably ran head-on into a freshly toppled tree that had been struck by lightning.

The driver, seemingly uninjured, then exited the vehicle and fled the scene amid stunned onlookers in Bennington on Saturday evening following severe weather.

A video shared on social media by Henry Swenson, with Henry's Weather Channel, captured the shocking moment.

"Oh my gosh!" Swenson said after witnessing the dramatic scene. "She ran out quickly, but the police and ambulance were called quickly to check on her! Police were given our video we captured."

The driver's identity or the cause of the crash is unknown.

"Folks, please always be aware of your surroundings during severe weather events," Swenson said. "We are thankful she was OK."

