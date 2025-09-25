Before-and-after satellite imagery shows destruction from Super Typhoon Ragasa

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Newly released satellite imagery shows the impacts from storm surge and flooding produced by Super Typhoon Ragasa as it passed through the Luzon Strait on a trajectory toward China.

The images, released by Maxar, a space technology company based in Colorado, showed bridges destroyed, farmland inundated by floodwater and large swaths of southern Taiwan coated in thick debris.

Many streets appeared to be covered by silt and mud as both lakes and streams overtopped their banks, raising concerns about the stability of infrastructure.

"Many of the streets in Guangfu remain covered with mud and silt and similar damage is seen in farms and fields along the outskirts of the city," Maxar stated. "Nearby, the Matai’an Creek Bridge has been destroyed and washed away from the flooding."

According to authorities in Taiwan, at least 17 people were killed and many more were missing after the powerful cyclone passed south of the island.

Typhoon Ragasa developed east of the Philippines before becoming the world's strongest cyclone of the year with maximum sustained winds of about 165 mph.

The Philippines, Taiwan and China reported widespread damage from the cyclone, with a combined death toll already at several dozen and many people still unaccounted for.

In countries such as Taiwan, the country’s military was deployed to assist in search and rescue operations, setting up temporary shelters and airlifting supplies into isolated areas.

In Hong Kong, schools and airports were closed as the worst of the weather moved from east to west across southern China.

Significant flooding was also reported in China, particularly in Guangdong Province, but it was unclear if there were any confirmed reports of missing people or fatalities.

Local officials continued to warn of possible landslides in mountainous terrain where the ground was already saturated.

Before the arrival of the cyclone, the government aided in moving millions out of the expected impact zone, which likely prevented a significant loss of life.

Ragasa made its final landfall southwest of Hong Kong on Wednesday with winds on the order of 80-100 mph, but the threat of flooding and landslides was expected to continue well inland.

The remnants of the cyclone were also expected to lead to heavy rainfall and flooding in northern Vietnam and Laos.