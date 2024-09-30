Drone video shows Asheville's River Arts District underwater during record-breaking flooding

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A historic district within Asheville is recovering after devastating flooding during Hurricane Helene submerged the area.

Drone video from Asheville's renowned River Arts District (RAD) on Saturday showed how deep and destructive the flooding was, leaving entire buildings underwater.

In the video, water from the flooded French Broad River rushes through the district, with levels up to the roofs of some buildings.

One clip from the video shows cars driving over a bridge, and the floodwaters are not that far below it.

The French Broad River in Asheville reached its peak on Friday evening, breaking records at 24.67 feet high, according to the National Water Prediction Service of NOAA.

The previous record was recorded at 23.1 feet during The Great Flood of 1916, according to NOAA.

The district serves as a creative outlet for more than 300 artists, according to the RAD website. It has been the home for artists in the area since the 1980s, the website said.

Water levels of the French Broad River have started to recede and are expected to return to normal levels by the end of the week.