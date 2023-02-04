Watch: Arctic blast helps form spectacular icicles under Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, Canada – A polar air mass that swept over Canada helped form icicles and snow-capped rocks at the base of Niagara Falls Friday.

Lydia McManagan took a trip to the North American attraction and captured video of a winter wonderland beneath the gushing falls.

"We had a 180-degree view of the falls from the viewing deck in chilling -14 degree weather," said McManagan.

Environment Canada, the country's national weather service, reported chill temperatures in Ontario dropped to -43.6 degrees.

WHAT IS THE 'POLAR VORTEX'?

Ontario was under winter weather travel advisories due to flurries and snow squalls and motorists were encouraged to allow extra time to reach their destination.s.

Across the border, Niagara Falls State Park was the most Instagrammed site in the U.S. last year.

According to research by travel experts from Travel Lens, the park gathered 3,526,461 Instagram posts featuring the hashtag #niagarafalls.

"Our iconic New York state park won the popularity battle on the platform by millions of posts," the park said on Facebook. "I mean, we can totally see why."



