Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: Arctic blast helps form spectacular icicles under Niagara Falls

Environment Canada said Ontario wind chill temperatures dropped to -43.6 degrees on Friday.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Icicles and snow-capped rocks could be seen at the base of the Niagara Falls after a polar air mass swept over eastern Canada, on Friday, February 3. 01:30

Spectacular icicles form under Niagara Falls in arctic blast

Icicles and snow-capped rocks could be seen at the base of the Niagara Falls after a polar air mass swept over eastern Canada, on Friday, February 3.

NIAGARA FALLS, Canada – A polar air mass that swept over Canada helped form icicles and snow-capped rocks at the base of Niagara Falls Friday.

Lydia McManagan took a trip to the North American attraction and captured video of a winter wonderland beneath the gushing falls.

"We had a 180-degree view of the falls from the viewing deck in chilling -14 degree weather," said McManagan.

Environment Canada, the country's national weather service, reported chill temperatures in Ontario dropped to -43.6 degrees.

WHAT IS THE 'POLAR VORTEX'?

Icicles and snow-capped rocks could be seen at the base of Niagara Falls after a polar air mass swept over eastern Canada, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

(Lydia McManagan via Storyful)

Ontario was under winter weather travel advisories due to flurries and snow squalls and motorists were encouraged to allow extra time to reach their destination.s.

Across the border, Niagara Falls State Park was the most Instagrammed site in the U.S. last year.

According to research by travel experts from Travel Lens, the park gathered 3,526,461 Instagram posts featuring the hashtag #niagarafalls.

"Our iconic New York state park won the popularity battle on the platform by millions of posts," the park said on Facebook. "I mean, we can totally see why."

 
 

Tags
Loading.