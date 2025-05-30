Alaskan man cheats death after pinned by 700-pound boulder in icy creek

SEWARD, Alaska – What began as a tranquil Alaskan hike rapidly escalated into a desperate fight for survival for one couple.

Last Saturday, 61-year-old Kell Morris and his wife sought to avoid holiday crowds by venturing onto a quiet, untracked path near Seward, firefighters said. Their peaceful outing, however, was shattered when a massive boulder dislodged from the canyon wall, striking Morris and pinning him in the frigid Fourth of July Creek.

What unfolded next was a complex, multi-agency rescue effort.

The Seward Fire Department, alongside various other agencies, immediately responded, locating Morris about 2 miles upstream from their command post. Due to the extreme terrain, crews advanced slowly on foot and using ATVs.

A critical turning point in the rescue came when a neighboring firefighter, employed by a helicopter tour group, overheard the emergency call. He and a pilot swiftly volunteered their helicopter, airlifting six firefighters directly to Morris's location and cutting 45 minutes off the crucial travel time, according to the Seward Fire Department.

"The patient was in a boulder field and the helicopter could only hover while firefighters had to jump from the helicopter to the ground as the helicopter could not land safely," the Seward Fire Department said.

Rescuers found Morris lying face down in the creek with a 700-pound boulder pinning him while his wife held his head above the water.

"The patient was hypothermic and in and out of consciousness," firefighters said. "Crews used air bags, ropes and brute force to lift the boulder off the patient and pull him to safety."

Once out of the icy water, rescuers worked quickly to warm him. As his body temperature rose, Morris became more alert and his vital signs stabilized, firefighters said. However, it quickly became apparent that traditional methods of transporting him down the treacherous canyon were neither safe nor feasible.

In a final critical move, pararescue jumpers with the 176th Wing Air National Guard were called in and successfully hoisted Morris out of the canyon and transferred him to an awaiting ambulance.

Morris was then rushed to a local hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

"It is no doubt that without the help from Seward Helicopter tours this incident could have had a much different and potentially fatal outcome," firefighters emphasized. "It is community members and businesses that we work so well with that make our jobs easier and more productive."