Alaska backcountry skier killed, 2 injured in avalanche amid high winds, warm temperatures

COOPER LANDING, Alaska – A 28-year-old backcountry skier was killed, and two other men were injured in Alaska after being swept away in an avalanche on John Mountain.

Alaska State troopers said the avalanche happened on Tuesday afternoon east of Seward Highway in the Kenai Mountains when the group was ascending the slope and triggered an avalanche about 100 to 200 feet above them. The three skiers, who had proper avalanche gear, were carried away by the avalanche, according to Cooper Landing Emergency Services.

Multiple agencies responded to the rescue, which occurred at a significant elevation on the mountain in Chugach National Forest.

DANGERS OF AVALANCHES, AND HOW TO STAY SAFE ON THE SLOPES

Troopers said the two surviving skiers found the missing skier, dug him out and began CPR but were unsuccessful. Alaska officials later identified the victim as Joseph Allen, 28, of Anchorage. The two surviving victims were transported to a Kenai Peninsula area hospital with head injuries.

According to the Chugach National Forecast Avalanche Center (CNFAC), the avalanche was about 150 feet wide and ran for 700 vertical feet.

"The recent sustained strong easterly winds had likely loaded the start zone, adding stress to that weak layer," the Avalanche Center said.

CNFAC forecasters visited the avalanche site on Wednesday to collect preliminary field data and plan to release a full report next week.

CNFAC is warning of considerable (a level 3 out of 5) avalanche danger at all elevations this week due to high winds and warm temperatures. On Thursday, the high temperature in Cooper Landing, Alaska, near where the avalanche occurred, was forecast to reach 38 degrees.

Alaskan officials warn people to check conditions and bring appropriate gear before heading into the mountains.

"Always be prepared with the appropriate safety gear regardless of how safe and experienced you might be!" Coopers Landing Emergency Services said. "These victims had all the necessary safety gear and it still proved deadly."

The death marks the fifth skier killed since January in the U.S. and the second backcountry skier killed in Alaska in February, according to Colorado's Avalanche Information Center.