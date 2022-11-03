Watch: One of world’s largest airplanes struck by lightning after take-off

CONNAH'S QUAY, Wales – One of the world’s largest airplanes was struck by lightning as it took off from an airport in Wales on Tuesday.

Dashcam footage filmed by Glenn Smethurst shows the Airbus Beluga XL5 flying across the sky before being hit by a lightning bolt. The video shown above has been edited and slowed down to show the point of impact on the whale-shaped jet.

It happened at 1 p.m. local time as the plane was departing Hawarden Airport.

CRAZIEST LIGHTNING CAUGHT ON CAMERA

"This is a routine event in aviation, and the aircraft continued with its journey to Hamburg as planned," Airbus said in a statement to BBC Wales.

Following standard operating procedures, the manufacturer said the aircraft would be inspected before its next flight.

According to Airbus, the Beluga XL5 started flying in 2014. The 207-foot-long airplane has a wingspan of nearly 200 feet, has a maximum range of 2,500 miles and can carry nearly 50 tons of payload.