9 killed, dozens injured in Mexico after stage collapses during severe thunderstorm

SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCIA, Mexico – A stage collapsed in northeast Mexico on Wednesday during a severe thunderstorm, killing at least nine people and injuring dozens more, according to local government officials.

The stage collapsed Wednesday night during a political rally held by the Citizens' Movement party in San Pedro Garza García, in the Mexican state of Nuevo León.

A video recorded during the event and the stage's subsequent collapse shows rain pouring down on the rally attendees and loud music playing when the stage collapses. After the collapse, the stage covering blew in gusting winds as the chaotic scene unfolded.

Nova Leon Gov. Samuel García said nine people died from the stage collapse, and 70 people were hospitalized with injuries. García said the dead included eight adults and one minor. Of the injured, 11 were discharged by Thursday morning, according to the governor.

2024 EASTERN PACIFIC HURRICANE SEASON GUIDE: HERE’S WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THIS YEAR’S STORMS

At the time of the tragedy, the National Meteorological Service in Mexico said severe thunderstorms with strong winds, hail and tornado potential were moving through the area.

Citizens' Movement party presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez said he was at the rally, and strong winds contributed to the collapse.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

On Wednesday, the Met Service was forecasting up to 2 inches of heavy rain and wind up to 45 mph for Nuevo León with the possibility of tornadoes.

Weather stations north of San Pedro recorded gusts as high as 48 mph on Wednesday night during the severe thunderstorms.

García said the state Security and Civil Protection Operational Group is investigating the stage collapse.

Information in this story was provided using Google Translate.