9 killed, dozens injured in Mexico after stage collapses during severe thunderstorm

Video from a political rally in northeast Mexico on Wednesday shows the moments before and after a stage collapsed during severe thunderstorms. The local governor said at least nine people died and dozens were injured. (Credit: Anonymous via Storyful Anonymous)
SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCIA, Mexico – A stage collapsed in northeast Mexico on Wednesday during a severe thunderstorm, killing at least nine people and injuring dozens more, according to local government officials.
The stage collapsed Wednesday night during a political rally held by the Citizens' Movement party in San Pedro Garza García, in the Mexican state of Nuevo León.
A video recorded during the event and the stage's subsequent collapse shows rain pouring down on the rally attendees and loud music playing when the stage collapses. After the collapse, the stage covering blew in gusting winds as the chaotic scene unfolded.
Forensic personnel move a body after a stage collapsed during a campaign rally for Mexican presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, on May 22, 2024. A stage collapsed in northern Mexico as strong winds gusted through a presidential candidate's campaign rally, leaving at least five people dead and around 50 others injured, authorities said. (Photo by Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP) (Photo by JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Nova Leon Gov. Samuel García said nine people died from the stage collapse, and 70 people were hospitalized with injuries. García said the dead included eight adults and one minor. Of the injured, 11 were discharged by Thursday morning, according to the governor.
On Wednesday, the Met Service was forecasting up to 2 inches of heavy rain and wind up to 45 mph for Nuevo León with the possibility of tornadoes.
Weather stations north of San Pedro recorded gusts as high as 48 mph on Wednesday night during the severe thunderstorms.
García said the state Security and Civil Protection Operational Group is investigating the stage collapse.
Information in this story was provided using Google Translate.