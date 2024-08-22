6 dead after Mike Lynch's yacht sinks during storm in Sicily; search continues for 18-year-old daughter

Italian authorities have identified the six bodies recovered from the wreckage of the Bayesian yacht that sank off the coast of Sicily on Monday, including those of British tech tycoon Mike Lynch.

Authorities recovered all but one of the missing persons who were last seen on the yacht in the pre-dawn hours on Monday when a dangerous storm swept through the area near Porticello. One body was recovered on Monday, and divers found five more after searching the sunken yacht.

Seven people are believed to have died in the shipwreck, according to multiple reports. Lynch's 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, has not been found, interior ministry official Massimo Mariani told Reuters.

VIDEO SHOWS MOMENT BAYESIAN SUPERYACHT SINKS DURING FEROCIOUS STORM OFF SICILIAN COAST

Reuters reported that divers had difficulty accessing the cabins to recover the victims inside the yacht, which is lying on its side about 165 feet under the sea.

Fifteen people were rescued by the Italian Coast Guard and local boaters early Monday after the yacht sank in the ferocious thunderstorm. CCTV video shows the 180-foot yacht going under the waves over a period of minutes during the severe weather. Some in the area have reported seeing a waterspout at the time of the incident.

On Thursday, Italian authorities identified the recovered remains as belonging to Lynch and two couples: Judy and Jonathan Bloomer and Chris and Neda Morvillo.

The ship's chef, Ralcado Thomas, was found near the wreckage and identified on Monday.

Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares, is among the 15 survivors.

‘Unsinkable’ yacht built to survive a Category 5 hurricane

Mystery still surrounds how the Bayesian, which was built to withstand hurricanes, went down so easily in the storm when smaller sailboats nearby survived the severe thunderstorm. The superyacht was built by Italian manufacturer Perini Navi, a company under the Italian Sea Group luxury yacht brand.

Italian Sea Group CEO Giovanni Costantino told the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera that the ship was "one of the safest boats in the world" and "unsinkable." He also told the news outlet that another Perini ship survived Category 5 Hurricane Katrina.

An investigation into the disaster is underway.